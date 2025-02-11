GDRFA Dubai welcomes UAE visitors with the World Government Summit Stamp in Support of the Event and to Enhance Social Impact

In line with its role in supporting major national events and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for government innovation, the General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has adopted a special stamp featuring the World Government Summit logo. This stamp will be used to document the passports of visitors arriving through Dubai’s air entry points, reflecting the Directorate’s commitment to supporting the 12th edition of the summit and enhancing public and visitor awareness of its goals aimed at shaping a more advanced and sustainable future for governments.

This initiative is part of the Directorate’s ongoing efforts to implement the highest service standards, contributing to societal security and ensuring an exceptional experience for visitors. The stamp serves as a welcoming gesture, symbolizing UAE identity as a center for government innovation and international cooperation. Additionally, informational cards will be distributed to visitors, providing comprehensive details about the summit and its key themes to enhance awareness and encourage engagement with this global event.

Commenting on the initiative, His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, emphasized that this step aligns with the Directorate’s vision to support national initiatives that enhance the country’s global reputation. He stated: "The General Directorate is keen to play an active role in supporting the World Government Summit. This initiative reflects our commitment to social impact and improving quality of life through initiatives that elevate government services and reinforce UAE position as a global hub for innovation, security, and prosperity."

The World Government Summit is one of the world’s leading platforms, bringing together leaders, experts, and decision-makers from across the globe to discuss critical issues and explore the future of government work. Through its initiatives, the General Directorate contributes to the success of this event by demonstrating its commitment to institutional excellence and international collaboration efforts that support sustainable development and enhance quality of life.

With this initiative, the General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs reaffirms its leading role in supporting the UAE’s strategic initiatives through an innovative approach that strengthens societal security and reinforces UAE position as a country of the future.

