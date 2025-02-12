Google CEO highlights AI role, quantum breakthroughs in shaping future

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, talked about AI’s rapid evolution, the implications of quantum computing, and the broader role of technology in shaping economies and societies worldwide.

Pichai spoke during an insightful discussion with Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Vice Chairman of the World Governments Summit (WGS), as part of the World Governments Summit 2025, taking place in Dubai from 11th to 13th February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

Pichai emphasised how artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming an integral part of daily life, with models such as Gemini leading advancements in efficiency and accessibility. He noted that AI breakthroughs are emerging globally, highlighting DeepSeek’s recent innovation as an example of how open-source AI models can accelerate progress.

Discussing AI’s role in reshaping the digital landscape, Pichai addressed the evolution of search engines and the competition posed by emerging platforms like ChatGPT. While AI-powered search tools are diversifying, he noted, Google continues to experience strong growth in search volume, which highlights AI’s potential to expand rather than replace existing platforms.

He expressed confidence in Google’s ability to lead in AI-driven search innovations while fostering an environment where multiple players contribute to the broader ecosystem.

Pichai reflected on Google’s groundbreaking achievements in quantum computing, emphasising the immense computational power unlocked by recent breakthroughs.

On government involvement, Pichai stressed that it is still premature to impose stringent regulations on quantum technology. Instead, he recommended fostering research and innovation, and encouraged nations to invest in quantum infrastructure and research clusters to stay ahead of the technological curve.

While he acknowledged potential risks, he noted that the immediate priority should be understanding the technology’s implications and preparing for its eventual large-scale deployment.

Pichai reaffirmed Google’s position as an AI-first company, with artificial intelligence embedded across its product suite, from Google Pixel’s advanced computational photography to Waymo’s self-driving cars, and announced plans for Google’s first international self-driving car trials in Japan prior to scaling globally.

Addressing workplace innovation, Pichai outlined Google’s internal efforts to encourage AI adoption among employees. The company is actively integrating AI tools into coding, customer service, and other operational processes, enhancing productivity and streamlining workflows.

He also praised the UAE’s initiative to train one million individuals in AI prompting, acknowledging its strategic foresight in preparing for an AI-driven future.

Pichai stressed the importance of balanced regulation to ensure AI’s responsible development while fostering innovation. He emphasized four key areas governments should focus on, namely robust infrastructure development, workforce upskilling, public sector data unlocking for AI-driven improvements, and forward-thinking regulations crafting to promote responsible AI usage.

He acknowledged the potential risks associated with AI, particularly regarding deepfake technology and misinformation, advocating for global standards to address these challenges. He urged governments to proactively develop competency in assessing AI risks and implementing safeguards to mitigate unintended consequences.

As AI continues to reshape economies and societies, Pichai’s insights at the World Governments Summit 2025 underscored the urgency for businesses and governments alike to embrace technological advancements while ensuring their ethical and responsible application. Google remains committed to leading the charge in AI and quantum computing, driving innovation that benefits individuals and economies worldwide.

WGS 2025 convenes over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organizations and 140 government delegations. Its agenda features 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers—including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers—and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers. The Summit will also publish 30 strategic reports in partnership with its international knowledge partners.

