Guatemala’s Economy Minister affirms her country's desire to develop economic relations, partnerships with UAE

Guatemala’s Minister of Economy, Gabriela García, affirmed that her country is keen to develop economic relations and partnerships with the UAE, particularly in the field of infrastructure.

She highlighted that the UAE possesses the expertise, technology, and capital necessary for investing in Guatemala’s ports and airports, which would accelerate the country's economic development.

García told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2025 in Dubai, about the significant potential for strengthening cooperation between Guatemala and the Middle East, especially in light of ongoing shifts in the global economy and changes in international trade balances.

She noted that 2025 would be a pivotal year for expanding trade relations not only with the Middle East and North Africa but also with Europe.

She added that Guatemala aims to establish trade and investment partnerships based on mutual benefit, ensuring advantages for both investors and the Guatemalan economy.

García explained that Guatemala’s exports to the UAE currently focus on coffee and cardamom, emphasising that there is considerable room to enhance bilateral trade. She stated that her country is actively seeking to strengthen its trade ties with the UAE, considering that many promising opportunities remain untapped.

Guatemala’s Minister of Economy also highlighted that Guatemala has the largest economy in Central America, with the country expecting to achieve a growth rate of approximately 3.7% in 2025, close to 2024 levels. This growth rate is about two percentage points higher than the country’s average over the past decade.

She said that this economic growth reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to boost the economy through public investment, particularly in infrastructure projects such as ports, airports, and roads.

García also pointed out the significant investment opportunities in the infrastructure sector, noting that Guatemala is in discussions with companies specialising in port management, including some from the Middle East, to explore possibilities for cooperation and investment.

She stressed the importance of enhancing foreign direct investment, whether through government-to-government partnerships or public-private sector collaborations. She also noted that several Guatemalan products, such as coffee and cardamom, are in high demand in the region, with the potential to expand the country’s food exports to include other products.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.