Hamdan bin Mohammed attends 4th Arab Meeting for Young Leaders

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended the fourth edition of the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders. Held as part of the World Governments Summit 2025, the event brought together Arab youth ministers, decision-makers, outstanding young talents, and leaders of youth organisations.

The meeting, held under the theme of ‘Made in the Arab World: Arab Identity, Global Impact,’ was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre; in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the Centre; alongside Arab youth ministers, leaders of youth empowerment organisations, and a distinguished group of young professionals from representing sectors.

Accompanying H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed were Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; and Dr. Sultan bin Saif Miftah Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre.

The meeting reviewed key initiatives and projects designed to empower young people and expand their opportunities in future industries. Discussions emphasised the role of manufacturing, innovation, and entrepreneurship as drivers of sustainable development and youth competitiveness at both regional and global levels. Joint Arab projects in capacity-building, talent development, and investment in youth potential were also explored.

The agenda included strategies for turning regional challenges into opportunities by amplifying youth voices, engaging them in decision-making and policy development, and sharing best practices tailored to match the needs of Arab communities. The deliberations centred around strengthening cultural identity, deepening engagement with the Arabic language, and upholding values of humanity and responsible citizenship.

Interactive discussions and expert-led sessions examined ways to enhance youth participation in the private sector and entrepreneurship. The meeting also underscored the importance of supporting local products, promoting an industrial culture, and positioning youth as a driving force behind industrial development in the Arab world to achieve global levels of competitiveness.

Additionally, findings from the Arab Youth Competitiveness Index were unveiled, alongside key insights from preparatory meetings that brought together representatives from across the Arab world and diverse youth organisations.

Organised by the Arab Youth Center in partnership with the World Governments Summit, the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders serves as an annual platform connecting young minds with decision-makers to explore innovative solutions. It enhances Arab youth competitiveness, empowers them to shape their future, and strengthens their role in driving national economies. The meeting also fosters collaboration between governments, the private sector, and academic institutions, ensuring youth have access to opportunities that unlock their full potential and enable them to contribute to the knowledge and digital economy.

