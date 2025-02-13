Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of Arab and global leadership and capacity-building programmes

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, attended the graduation ceremony of three cohorts of Arab and international leadership and capacity-building programmes organised by the UAE in partnership with various countries and international organisations as part of government knowledge exchange initiatives.

The graduating cohorts at the World Governments Summit 2025 included the second cohort of the Future Government Leaders in the Arab World Programme, conducted through a partnership between the UAE government, the Arab Organization for Administrative Development in the League of Arab States, and the Government Knowledge Exchange Office. The programme graduated 40 young leaders from 20 Arab countries.

The ceremony also honoured graduates of the first cohort of the International Cybersecurity Leadership Programme, launched in partnership between the Government Knowledge Exchange Office and the Cybersecurity Council. This graduating cohort included 29 leading cybersecurity professionals from across the globe.

His Highness also witnessed the graduation of the first cohort of the International Accelerators Ambassadors Programme, organised in collaboration between the UAE Government and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The programme graduated 14 participants from ICAO member states.

The UAE Government Experience Exchange Programme, an initiative designed to strengthen international partnerships through the sharing of expertise, experiences, success stories, and government knowledge exchange, was launched at the World Government Summit 2018. The initiative aims to empower governments, enhance their capabilities, and prepare their leadership for the demands of the future. Since its inception, the programme has established strong partnerships with governments in 45 countries worldwide and six Arab and international organisations, further contributing to realising the UAE’s vision for international relations based on cooperation and constructive partnerships in shaping the future.

