Hamdan bin Mohammed sees off Prime Minister of Kuwait

His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, departed the UAE today (Wednesday). The Prime Minister of Kuwait was seen off at Dubai International Airport by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, along with a number of officials.

During his visit to the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah delivered a keynote address on the first day of the World Governments Summit 2025. Held under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’, the Summit has brought together heads of state, government leaders, international organisations, ministers, and experts from around the world.

