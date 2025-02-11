Klaus Schwab outlines role of governments in adapting to ‘Intelligent Age’ transformation

Professor Klaus Schwab, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum, emphasised the urgent need for global governmental cooperation in navigating the rapidly evolving intelligent age.

During his address to the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025, taking place in Dubai from 11 to 13 February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’, Schwab drew parallels to previous industrial revolutions, highlighting the unprecedented speed of the current transformation, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and cryptocurrencies among other emerging technologies. He stressed that unlike past shifts, this revolution allows mere years, not generations, to adapt.

Schwab commended the UAE’s foresight in appointing an AI minister in 2017, recognising the transformative impact of these technologies on all aspects of life. “This transformation has redefined the foundations of global economies, now based on knowledge, data, and intelligent insights. This means that governments need to adapt at lightning speed,” Schwab said, adding that adapting requires providing necessary infrastructure and fostering collaboration between governments, businesses, and civil society to ensure a universally beneficial transition.

A key mandate for governments, according to Schwab, is developing the talent needed to shape this new era. With WEF research indicating that 50% of jobs will be directly or indirectly impacted within the next 5-10 years, he emphasized the crucial role of education in equipping individuals with the necessary capabilities.

He called for international cooperation in establishing ethical policies surrounding these technologies, recognizing their potential for both immense benefit and harm.

Schwab advocated for a more coordinated global process, and stressed the importance of addressing public anxieties stemming from the rapid pace and complexity of technological advancement. Governments, he urged, must play a vital role in educating and explaining these technologies, framing them as opportunities rather than threats.

Concluding on a note of “constructive optimism,” Schwab emphasized that the future is not predetermined but shaped by collective action. He warned that the greatest peril lies not just in eroding trust in governments, but in losing faith in the future itself.

WGS 2025 convenes over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations and 140 government delegations. Its agenda features 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers—including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers—and over 30 ministerial meetings and round tables attended by more than 400 ministers. The Summit will also publish 30 strategic reports in partnership with its international knowledge partners.

