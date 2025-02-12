Leaders and Officials Urge Fostering a Culture of Accelerating Future Readiness

Global Accelerators Dialogue:

Explores global trends and future opportunities while addressing rapidly evolving global challenges.

Examines government readiness and strategic enablers for sustainable governance.

Discusses the role of global collaboration in designing impactful and sustainable solutions for future generations.

Her Excellency Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, emphasized that the Global Accelerators Dialogue represents a valuable opportunity for decision-makers to come together and design shared visions for the future.

She stated that accelerating goal achievement is no longer an option but a necessity for moving forward with high readiness. Al Hashimi highlighted that this dialogue serves as a platform for exchanging ideas, experiences, and best practices in future readiness while also providing a space for discussion on how governments can adopt a culture of acceleration in governance.

Her comments came during the “Global Accelerators Dialogue: Accelerating Readiness Ambitions for the Future,” held as part of the World Government Summit 2025, organized by the Government Accelerators Center at the UAE Prime Minister’s Office, and attended by over 60 leaders, policymakers, and young entrepreneurs from around the world.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, affirmed that government accelerators play a vital role in enhancing cybersecurity and protecting digital infrastructure. He pointed out that adopting a proactive and accelerated approach in government work is key to ensuring digital readiness and preparedness to tackle rapidly evolving challenges.

Al-Kuwaiti said: “the adoption of an accelerator culture by governments has become a strategic necessity, especially amid increasing technological transformations and the various challenges that accompany them. Government accelerators are not just tools for expediting solutions; they serve as platforms for innovating new models that enhance the resilience of digital systems and protect them from growing threats.”

He added: “international cooperation and knowledge exchange are fundamental enablers of global cybersecurity, as there is a pressing need to integrate efforts between the public and private sectors to develop sustainable solutions that keep pace with technological advancements. We have achieved significant success over the past period by launching several international platforms for information sharing and countering cyber threats, as well as establishing various partnerships with government and private entities. These efforts collectively enhance the cybersecurity ecosystem and ensure the creation of a secure and sustainable digital future for all.”

Participants explored global trends and future opportunities, formulating bold visions that align with the evolving global landscape and challenges, with a strong focus on achieving sustainable governance for the future.

Key Insights from the Dialogue: Six Core Themes

1. Transformative Education: Personalized, on-demand education systems based on hybrid learning and skills recognition, globally recognized through the development of skill-based curricula.

2. Health Revolution: AI-driven smart healthcare systems delivering precision medicine, personalized treatments, and preventive care, requiring strong digital infrastructure, cross-sector collaboration, and community-driven innovation.

3. Thriving Society: Establishing a just, fair, and equitable society built on mandatory governance training for leaders, strengthened civic engagement, ethical technology policies, and inclusive decision-making processes.

4. Economic Insight: Future economies will be human-centric, AI-powered, and globally integrated, prioritizing cybersecurity, sustainable growth, and strategic economic alliances to drive competitiveness.

5. Digital Frontier: A tech-driven future powered by AI, IoT, and cybersecurity, with a strong emphasis on Public-Private-People Partnerships (PPPPs) ensuring equitable access, digital governance, and cross-border collaboration, ensuring no one is left behind.

6. Sustainable Development: Floating, self-sustaining cities powered by circular economies, renewable energy, and AI-driven infrastructure, redefining climate resilience and regional sustainability.

A Unified Call to Action

Participants issued a joint call to action, emphasizing that the future of government must be digital, people-centric, and collaborative. Cross-sector partnerships, AI-driven innovation, and governance reform are essential for building resilient, sustainable, and inclusive societies. Implementation will require bold leadership equipped with the right skills, regulatory agility, and continuous engagement with communities to ensure the sustainability and success of these ambitions.

The dialogue underscored the importance of enhancing collaboration between sectors to ensure governments remain flexible, adaptive, and ready to lead in an era of rapid transformation. Participants also highlighted the necessity of global efforts to design sustainable solutions that foster a more secure and prosperous future.

Through interactive discussions and innovative ideation, participants developed a strategic roadmap to ensure that ambitions are translated into measurable outcomes. The session concluded with the presentation of the best ideas and solutions developed during the Global Accelerators Dialogue, which will be further developed and implemented to lay the foundation for a new era of governance—one that is resilient, future-ready, and capable of transforming challenges into opportunities.

A Global Platform for Shaping the Future of Government

The WGS serves as a global platform for shaping and envisioning the governments of the future, and is a hub for prestigious global awards designed to drive innovation and excellence in various government sectors.

This year’s summit convenes over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organizations and 140 government delegations. Its agenda features 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers—including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers—and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers. The summit will also publish 30 strategic reports in partnership with its international knowledge partners.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.