Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Schneider Electric

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today met with Oliver Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric, a global leader in industrial technology, energy management and automation. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2025.

During the meeting, His Highness highlighted the UAE’s vision to be at the global forefront of smart infrastructure, energy efficiency, and broader sustainable development. He said that strategic partnerships with global industry leaders like Schneider Electric are key to advancing the country’s goals for energy resilience, infrastructure development and industrial growth. His Highness further said that such partnerships are also vital to achieving the UAE’s energy transition ambitions, in line with the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.

Sheikh Maktoum also emphasised that Dubai and the UAE continue to provide a productive platform and a supportive ecosystem for global companies to grow their business and expand their operations in the region and beyond. Underpinned by a strong vision for innovation, Dubai offers the ideal environment for international companies to drive technological excellence and industry leadership, he added.

Founded in 1836, Schneider Electric offers world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitisation to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centres, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. With an ecosystem of 150,000 people and more than a million partners, Schneider Electric operates in over 100 countries.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; His Excellency Helal Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority; and Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive, Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment.

