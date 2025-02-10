Mohammed bin Rashid and IMF Managing Director address global economic developments, explore means to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and IMF

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with Her Excellency Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Day 0 of the World Governments Summit 2025, which is taking place in Dubai from 11 to 13 February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit and His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

The meeting addressed key global economic developments and explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and the International Monetary Fund to promote global economic stability and advance sustainable development.

During the meeting, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid emphasised the vital role of enhanced international cooperation in addressing global economic challenges and developing innovative solutions for the betterment of societies. He highlighted the World Governments Summit as a leading platform that brings together global thought leaders, decision-makers, and visionaries to share expertise and contribute to building a sustainable global economy.

HH Sheikh Mohammed also commended the crucial role of international institutions, specifically mentioning the International Monetary Fund, in shaping global financial policies that promote stability and growth worldwide. He reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to remaining an active partner in strengthening the global economy by adopting innovative policies aligned with global changes and fostering sustainable growth.

HE Kristalina Georgieva commended the UAE's contributions to the global economy and financial stability, expressing her hope for continued collaboration to address evolving economic challenges and promote global prosperity.

She expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to participate in the World Governments Summit 2025, highlighting its value as a platform for global dialogue and foresight regarding the future global economy. Georgieva further lauded the UAE's leadership in hosting this event, which convenes decision-makers and experts to explore innovative solutions for governments.

The World Governments Summit 2025 convenes over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations and 140 government delegations. Its agenda features 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers—including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers—and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers. The Summit will also publish 30 strategic reports in partnership with its international knowledge partners.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.