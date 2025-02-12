Mohammed bin Rashid and Sri Lanka’s President discuss close bilateral ties and emphasise innovation as key to global development challenges

- The two leaders meet on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2025

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with His Excellency Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka, on the second day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025.

The meeting took place in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and His Excellency Dissanayake discussed the importance of strengthening governmental coordination on a global level and unifying efforts to craft innovative solutions for economic and development challenges.

During the meeting, His Highness acknowledged Sri Lanka’s efforts and commitment to fostering international partnerships and sharing expertise with global frontrunners in governance and key strategic sectors. He also reaffirmed the UAE’s dedication to solidifying the remarkable progress that the bilateral partnership has achieved in recent years.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit; and Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

For his part, His Excellency Dissanayake thanked the UAE for supporting the development of vital sectors in Sri Lanka, highlighting the significant progress in bilateral relations, particularly in investment, trade, and tourism.

He also commended WGS25 for its pivotal role in fostering meaningful international partnerships, advancing global governance practices, and equipping decision makers with the insights needed to anticipate challenges and explore new opportunities.

WGS 2025 has brought together over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations and 140 government delegations. Its agenda features 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers – including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers – and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers. The Summit will also see the publication of 30 strategic reports in partnership with its international knowledge partners.

