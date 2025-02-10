Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of 244 participants from 11 international government leadership programmes

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, attended the graduation ceremony of 244 participants from 33 countries who took part in 11 international government leadership programmes. Organised by the UAE Government, the programmes reflect its commitment to strengthening global partnerships under the UAE Government Knowledge Exchange Programme.

The ceremony took place during the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025, held under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’. The Summit, taking place in Dubai from 11 to 13 February 2025, hosts over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international organisations, 140 government delegations, and over 6,000 attendees.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highlighted that the World Governments Summit reflects the UAE’s commitment to enhancing international cooperation and knowledge exchange.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “The World Governments Summit serves as a global platform for shaping the future of governance and driving the prosperity of nations. In the UAE, we believe the future is a shared responsibility and a common ambition that unites humanity. Strengthening international cooperation and fostering strategic partnerships are fundamental to empowering governments to anticipate future challenges and seize emerging opportunities. This collaborative approach is key to advancing human progress and creating a better future for generations to come.”

Sheikh Mohammed added: “We take great pride in the achievements of the UAE Government Knowledge Exchange Programme, which was launched at the World Governments Summit and has since extended its impact across continents. Today, we witness the tangible outcomes of these collaborative efforts through the graduation of distinguished government leaders from 33 countries.”

“We look forward to expanding the reach and impact of these programmes, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a global model for fostering effective international partnerships. Through the exchange of best practices and expertise, we aim to support governments worldwide in adopting innovative approaches that contribute to building a better future for humanity,” H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange.

The ceremony marked the graduation of the second cohort of the Global Government Leadership Programme, comprising 28 graduates. The programme was launched in collaboration between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) and the Government Experience Exchange Programme.

The graduation ceremony featured the first cohorts of several international government leadership programmes. These included 17 participants from the Executive Leadership Programme of the Government of Bermuda, 24 participants from the Senior Executive Leadership Programme of the Government of Malta, and 25 participants from the Kyrgyzstan Young Leaders Programme. Additionally, 28 participants from the second cohort of the Executive Leadership Programme of the Government of Seychelles graduated.

The ceremony also marked the graduation of 21 participants from the first cohort of the Executive Leaders Programme of the Government of Kazakhstan, along with 30 participants from the first cohort of the Executive Leadership Programme of the Government of Maldives.

Furthermore, the event included the graduation of 22 participants from the first cohort of the Executive Leadership Programme of the Government of Ethiopia, 27 participants from the Executive Leadership Programme of the Government of Brunei, six participants from the Strategic Leadership Programme of Uzbekistan, and 16 participants from the Executive Leadership Programme of Colombia.

