Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Arab finance ministers participating in Arab Fiscal Forum

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, met today with several Arab Ministers of Finance participating in the 9th Arab Fiscal Forum, held as part of the World Governments Summit 2025. The meeting took place in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the participation of Arab delegations, including ministers and key economic and financial decision-makers.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation and coordination among Arab governments and promoting the exchange of knowledge and expertise across the region to support sustainable development, a key priority for countries worldwide.

During the meeting, which was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Arab finance ministers expressed their keenness to strengthen cooperation with the UAE and benefit from its leading economic model. They highlighted that their participation in the World Governments Summit offers a valuable platform to explore the latest global trends and best practices, enabling them to navigate rapid global developments and address economic challenges effectively.

The 9th Arab Fiscal Forum, jointly organised by the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the UAE Ministry of Finance, focuses on developing efficient and equitable fiscal policies to address debt vulnerabilities and future challenges in light of tightening financing conditions. Key topics include subsidy reforms, tax administration, and public sector enterprise reforms.

The World Governments Summit 2025 brings together over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations, and 140 government delegations. Its agenda features 21 global forums addressing key future trends and transformations, alongside over 200 interactive sessions led by more than 300 prominent speakers, including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers. The Summit will also host over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables with the participation of more than 400 ministers and will publish 30 strategic reports in collaboration with its international knowledge partners.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.