Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan, reaffirms bilateral historical ties

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met with Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, on the first day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed Sharif and his delegation, reaffirming the historical ties between the UAE and Pakistan and their mutual commitment to advancing bilateral relations across various sectors. During the meeting, both officials discussed ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in economics, development, and other mutually beneficial sectors.

The meeting, which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, President of Dubai's State Security Department, highlighted the importance of strengthening global cooperation and coordination to develop unified approaches for tackling challenges and anticipating future opportunities—key themes at the heart of the WGS agenda.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister’s participation at WGS, which serves as a vital global platform for shaping the future of governance and formulating policies that align with the aspirations of people worldwide.

Sharif, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the UAE’s steadfast support to Pakistan, particularly in the development sector.He lauded the UAE’s success in government policy development, describing it as a model for both the region and the world. He emphasised his commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across various fields to promote mutual development and prosperity.

Sharif also praised WGS for its role in bringing together global leaders and decision-makers to share insights and expertise that can enhance government performance and foster solid international partnerships, ultimately working towards a better future for all.

