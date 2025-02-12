- Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister of Laos discuss ways to boost bilateral relations on sidelines of WGS 2025

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with His Excellency Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of Laos, during the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025, being held in Dubai under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments.’

The meeting was held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

During the meeting, HH Sheikh Mohammed and HE Siphandone discussed the solid bilateral relations and explored ways to further enhance cooperation in various fields, particularly in the economic and technological sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed welcomed His Excellency Siphandone and his accompanying delegation, thanking them for their participation at WGS 2025, which has brought together an array of world leaders, ministers and decision makers with the aim of fostering positive partnerships and advancing government work, thus contributing to a vision for global prosperity.



For his part, HE Siphandone praised the UAE’s remarkable efforts, progressive policies, and vision for development and prosperity, which have become a model for the region and the world. He also expressed his keen interest in expanding cooperation between Laos and the UAE, emphasising the role of WGS as a platform for empowering governments, enhancing their performance, and fostering impactful partnerships.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit; and Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

Running until February 13, the WGS 2025 has brought together over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations and 140 government delegations. Its agenda features 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers – including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers – and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers. The Summit is also expected to see the publication of some 30 strategic reports in partnership with its international knowledge partners.

