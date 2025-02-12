Prime Ministers, Ministers, and Experts: Digital Transformation is Reshaping Government Services

Prime Minister of Montenegro: Investing in digital transformation must be part of a broader commitment to security and resilience.

Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi: Digital transformation should be fundamentally human-centric.

Estonian Minister of Economy and Industry: We have achieved a unique milestone by making 100% of our government services available online.

Anna Ikonen: We leverage technology to improve services and enhance efficiency through collaboration with stakeholders.

Huda Al Hashimi: Improving people's lives through innovation and artificial intelligence to ensure smart and flexible government services.

Mohammed bin Taliah: Emerging technologies are reshaping how governments operate and deliver services.

Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technology: Partnerships between governments and tech companies are essential for enhancing the digital business environment.

Head of Azerbaijan’s Government Service Agency: The Asian service model relies on service integration and innovation to streamline procedures.



During the Government Services Forum at the World Government Summit 2025, ministers, officials, and experts emphasized that digital transformation and technological innovation are fundamental pillars reshaping the future of government services. They highlighted the crucial role of partnerships between governments and the private sector in enhancing service efficiency and sustainability.

Participants discussed the role of artificial intelligence and data-driven governance, emphasizing the need to balance innovation with privacy protection while fostering trust and transparency in data usage. They agreed that international cooperation is key to building a sustainable and efficient digital future.

Security, Resilience, and Transparency

His Excellency Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro, called for a cultural shift in government operations to enhance flexibility and foster collaboration for effective transformation. He expressed concern about the digital divide, which hampers progress for marginalized communities, including women. Spajić stressed the need for transparency and accountability in government institutions to combat misinformation and rebuild public trust, highlighting that investment in digital transformation must be part of a broader commitment to security and resilience.

His Excellency Mohammed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services in the UAE, stated that governments are undergoing a radical shift where technology is no longer just a tool but the primary driver of future services. He emphasized that embracing innovation, technology, and collaboration enables the design of seamless, intelligent government services tailored to individual needs. He also noted that emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and data-driven governance are reshaping government operations and service delivery.

Technology and Government Alliance

In a session titled "Technology and Government Alliance: Building a Smart and Sustainable Future," global government leaders and tech executives explored how strategic partnerships are transforming public services and driving innovation.

Speakers included:

Sherzod Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technology, Uzbekistan

Mike Sicilia, Executive Vice President of Oracle Systems

Dr. Markus Richter, Minister of State, German Federal Government

Firas Qassous, Government Sector Leader, EY MENA

Shermatov underscored that government collaboration with technology companies is essential for fostering a thriving digital business environment. Sicilia pointed out that successful digital transformation requires three key elements: cloud infrastructure, continuous connectivity, and cybersecurity. Dr. Richter highlighted the importance of government-tech partnerships in adopting secure solutions that enhance digital sovereignty and international cooperation in developing digital infrastructure.

Excellence in Government Services

In a session titled "Excellence in Government Services: Success Stories and Lessons Learned," Her Excellency Huda Al Hashimi, UAE Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategy, outlined five key factors for achieving government excellence:

A clear strategic vision to position the UAE government as the world’s best. An obsession with measurement and data to set goals and drive continuous success. Transparency and accountability for clear local and global performance evaluation. Capacity building and cultural transformation through extensive government employee training. Leveraging technology to enhance government services.

Other speakers included:

Erki Kildoo, Minister of Economy and Industry, Estonia

Anna Ikonen, Minister of Local and Regional Government, Finland

Ulvi Mehdiyev, Head of Azerbaijan’s Government Service Agency

Beyond Digital Transformation

In a session titled "Beyond Digital Transformation: The Secret to Institutional Sustainability," global digital transformation expert David Rogers highlighted three major challenges facing digitalized governments and institutions:

Resistance to change and organizational inertia

Raising ambition levels and ensuring continuous development

Rethinking the concept of digital transformation for long-term sustainability

Human-Centered Services

In the session "Human-Centered Services: From Employee Experience to Customer Experience," Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah Digital Authority, emphasized that digital transformation must be fundamentally human-centric.

Panelists included:

Christine Bellamy, UK Government Representative

Inkelijda Imeraj, Albanian Government Official

Vicky Lockett, Executive Director of Serco Experience Lab

Kapil Raghuraman, Digital and Innovation Consulting Leader, EY MENA

Bridging the Data Utilization Gap

Participants in the session "Harnessing the Power of Data: Challenges and Opportunities" examined how governments can effectively utilize data through advanced technologies and cross-sector collaboration while addressing critical privacy and security concerns.

Speakers included:

Kyriakos Kokkinos, Board Member at the European Institute of Technology and former Minister of Innovation, Research, and Digital Policy, Cyprus

Ali Dalloul, Chief Strategy Officer, Group 42

Elsa Peligeowski, Head of Public Governance, OECD

Khalil Nasrallah, Partner and Technology Consulting Leader, EY MENA

Government Technology Partnerships

In a session titled "Government Technology: Startups and Public Sector Collaboration," four CEOs explored how startups and governments can collaborate to drive service innovation:

Ahti Yaskilainen, President of Sitra

Manuel Kilian, Executive Director, Global Government Technology Center, Germany

Loulou Al Khazen, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Speed Ventures

Ahmad Alwan, CEO, HUB71

The Future of Smart Economies

Renowned futurist and author Brett King delivered a session titled "The Role of Future Technologies in Developing Smart Economies by 2025," offering deep insights into how emerging technologies will shape global economies over the coming decades. He outlined key future trends, including artificial intelligence, health technology, and gene therapy, which promise to enhance human life.

The Evolving Role of CIOs

In a session on "The Evolution of Chief Information Officers: From Technology to Employee and Customer Experience," industry leaders discussed the fundamental shift in the CIO role.

Speakers included:

Alessandro Di Luca, CIO, Merck Group

Mats Hultin, CIO, Ericsson

Mohammed Talba, Senior Vice President, Majid Al Futtaim Integrated Solutions

Srinivasan Sampath, CIO, First Abu Dhabi Bank

The World Government Summit 2025, running from February 11-13, has brought together global leaders, experts, and futurists. With 21 specialized forums focusing on key societal and future-oriented sectors, the summit serves as an open platform for dialogue, interaction, and meaningful international cooperation to shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.