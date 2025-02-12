Saif bin Zayed meets with Norwegian Minister of Justice on sidelines of WGS 2025

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met with Astri Ås Hansen, Minister of Justice and Public Security of the Kingdom of Norway, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

During the meeting, they discussed the strong ties between the UAE and Norway and explored ways to expand cooperation across various sectors to achieve comprehensive and sustainable progress.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, emphasising the importance of aligning global efforts to support peace and stability in the Middle East and beyond.

Discussions further covered strategies to enhance collaboration in security, policing, and legal affairs, reinforcing shared objectives for building safer and more stable societies.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.