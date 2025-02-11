UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa system

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) have announced the details of the launch of the first phase of the Blue Visa system in the United Arab Emirates.

The Ministry said that 20 sustainability thought leaders and innovators will receive Blue Visa in this phase. The announcement came within the activities of the World Governments Summit 2025, which is being held in Dubai from February 11 to 13.

The Blue visa is a 10-year residence visa designed for individuals who have made an exceptional contribution towards the environment’s protection and sustainability, both inside and outside the UAE. This visa is given to supporters of environmental action, including members of international organisations, international companies, members of associations and non-governmental organisations, global award winners, and distinguished activists and researchers in environmental work.. Sustainability advocates and experts interested in obtaining the UAE’s Blue visa can apply directly to Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, or through nomination by competent authorities in the UAE.

The activation of the Blue Visa initiative comes in continuation of the UAE's ongoing efforts in the field of sustainability. The first phase of the electronic system, provided by ICP allows for obtaining electronic approval through applications submitted by relevant government agencies in the sustainability sectors, in accordance with approved procedures on the Authority's website. The Blue Visa is an extension of the Golden and Green Residencies, which were launched earlier.

Dr Amna Bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, underscored the UAE's commitment to strengthening its position as a global sustainability leader through innovative initiatives and projects. She added that the Blue Visa initiative reflects the wise leadership's vision to attract leading thinkers, innovators, and individuals with exceptional achievements in climate change and sustainability, both domestically and internationally. "This initiative aims to leverage their contributions to achieve ambitious national goals and build a sustainable future for the people of the UAE and the world."

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, ICP Director-General, explained that the Authority will provide 24/7 access to the Blue Visa service for eligible individuals through its website and mobile application, subject to approved terms and conditions.

