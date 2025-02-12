UAE, Philippines forge landmark partnership to rehabilitate Pasig River

The UAE and the Republic of the Philippines have joined forces to revitalise the Pasig River, a vital waterway in Manila. The partnership, held under the auspices of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, will focus on preventative and corrective solutions to rehabilitate the waterway, while creating socio-economic opportunities for local communities.

First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos of the Philippines and Saeed Rashid Al Zaabi, Advisor to the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Board Chair of Clean Rivers, witnessed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing on the sidelines of the 2025 World Governments Summit.

The agreement was signed by Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga, Secretary of the Philippines Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Managing Director at Clean Rivers.

Clean Rivers — a global non-profit organisation dedicated to transforming river systems into catalysts for sustainable development and a portfolio entity under Erth Zayed Philanthropies — is committing up to US$20 million to initiatives that enhance the quality of life for communities that depend on the river, support circular economy-led solutions to prevent waste leakage, and restore the Pasig River.

Abdullah Ahmed Khalaf Al Qubaisi, Managing Director of Clean Rivers, said, “The UAE has a long history of fostering partnerships that champion sustainable development, environmental stewardship and uplifting communities globally. Our collaboration with the Philippines marks a crucial step to safeguard our most vital resource – water. By rehabilitating the Pasig River, the symbolic heart of Manila, Clean Rivers is reinforcing our shared commitment to a sustainable future rooted in circularity, community and collaboration.”

Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga, Secretary of the Philippines Department of Environment and Natural Resources, said, “As a living part of our nation’s history and future, the rehabilitation of the Pasig River is a vital development priority in line with our broader goals to support environmental integrity, economic resilience and inclusive growth. This MoU with the UAE represents a milestone in our collective efforts to restore this significant waterway, protect nature and enhance the lives of communities who depend on it.”

The MoU directly supports the goals of the Philippines National Plan of Action for the Prevention, Reduction and Management of Marine Litter, which aims to reduce marine litter by 50% by 2030 and achieve zero waste to Philippine waters by 2040.

Deborah Backus, CEO of Clean Rivers, added, “Rivers are nature’s vital arteries, sustaining communities and ecosystems alike. Through this partnership, Clean Rivers will collaborate with the government, private sector, international organisations and local actors to revitalise the Pasig River, while creating new pathways for environmental, social and economic resilience.”

Once a vibrant artery of the Southeast Asian country’s economic and ecological landscape, the Pasig River has faced severe degradation in recent years due to urbanisation, industrialisation and mismanaged waste.

Since its launch in 2023, Clean Rivers has focused its efforts on funding and facilitating collaborative programmes to transform river systems into engines of sustainable development. By catalysing innovative partnerships, the Abu Dhabi-based organisation supports systems-focused interventions to restore polluted waterways while creating opportunities to empower local communities.

This commitment aligns with Erth Zayed Philanthropies’ broader mission to accelerate global progress and uplift underserved communities. As a cornerstone of the UAE’s long-term humanitarian vision – honouring the legacy of the nation’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – Erth Zayed Philanthropies is committed to cross-sector initiatives that create lasting impact.

Through this shared vision, Clean Rivers and Erth Zayed Philanthropies reaffirm the UAE’s leadership in philanthropy, demonstrating that environmental restoration is key to building a more prosperous and sustainable world.

