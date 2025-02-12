'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new government will be based on competencies': Syrian Foreign Minister

Asaad Al-Shibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Syrian transitional government, confirmed that the new administration rejects exclusion and quotas, emphasising that government formation will be grounded in merit and competence rather than religious background.

Speaking at the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025 in Dubai, Al-Shibani reassured the Syrian people saying, “We are committed to representing the Syrian people of all sects.”

He added, “We have overcome the greatest challenge – the previous regime, which stripped the people of their freedom and dignity. As we enter the phase of peace and reconstruction, challenges remain, but they bring happiness as they are aimed at serving our people.”

While rebuilding Syria’s state institutions, including the military, will take time, Al-Shibani noted that life returned to normal immediately after the fall of the regime, with markets, universities, and workplaces reopening.

Al-Shibani stated that Syria’s case will serve as an inspiring example to be taught in universities, underscoring that the current government embraces Syria’s diversity and rejects quotas or exclusion.

He added, “We do not recognise the term ‘minorities’ in forming the new government which will take place on 1st March. Competence, not religious affiliations, determines positions”.

Al-Shibani discussed the new Syrian government, emphasising that the new government will reflect Syria's diversity.

Addressing concerns about the political process, he said, “There are no uncertainties. The Syrian people are informed, capable, and central to this process. The change took place in just 11 days, with complete participation from the people. Unlike past transitions, this one did not result in displacement or asylum.”

He emphasised that Syrians have coexisted in harmony for generations, united in their march against the past brutal regime. Now the law and constitution will apply to everyone.

“We were once victims of the exclusion imposed by the previous regime over 50 years, and surely we will not repeat the same mistake. Those who suffered will not harm others,” said Al-Shibani.

He stressed the careful approach the government has taken over the past two months, stating that learning from past mistakes is key to success. The most significant achievement, he said, is avoiding sectarian or civil conflict after the political change.

He also noted that after 14 years of revolution and 50 years of tyranny, the Syrian people are finally experiencing freedom and dignity, and for the first time, they feel a sense of belonging.

Al-Shibani addressed the political and economic challenges the transitional government faces. “We inherited strained relations with our Neighbors and the international community, and Syria was perceived as a threat. Since assuming responsibility on December 8, we have made sure to restore our relationships regionally and internationally.”

He outlined the transitional government’s efforts in rebuilding ties with the Gulf and neighbouring countries, especially Jordan, which faced significant security breaches due to repeated border violations, including the smuggling of Captagon from the former Syrian regime.

He stated that Syria cannot live safely without strong ties with Jordan, noting the current positive relationship and planned economic and security partnerships to ensure border security.

Regarding Lebanon, Al-Shibani condemned the negative relations under Bashar al-Assad’s regime and assured Lebanon of Syria’s support whenever needed, while respecting the country’s sovereignty.

He also expressed Syria’s respect and friendship for Iraq and announced plans to visit Baghdad soon after receiving an official invitation.

Al-Shibani addressed Syria's relations with Russia and Iran, emphasising that any partnership grounded in mutual respect and non-interference in domestic affairs will be honoured.

He underscored the necessity of rectifying the legacy of past engagements and ensuring that the Syrian people feel valued in these relationships. While acknowledging the positive messages received from both nations, he conveyed a desire for these sentiments to be translated into a clear and transparent policy that fosters reassurances among the Syrian people.

Al-Shibani acknowledged that the Syrian economy was left in ruins, a challenge well understood by economists. He explained that the international sanctions imposed on the former regime for crimes like torture and murder, particularly in Sednaya prison, have not been lifted. Instead of benefiting the Syrian people, these sanctions have now become a burden on them.

“However, since we assumed power, we have halted corruption and the plundering of the state’s budget. In just two months, the Syrian pound was boosted by 70 percent against the dollar,” he said.

At the end of the session, Al-Shibani vowed that “a year from now, Syria will be able to position itself clearly on the global stage. In four years, we will either be here or in Damascus, discussing the significant achievements of the Syrian people.”

WGS 2025, which kicked off on Tuesday in Dubai, convenes over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations and 140 government delegations. Its agenda features 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers—including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers—and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers. The Summit will also publish 30 strategic reports in partnership with its international knowledge partners.

Under the theme “Shaping Future Governments”, the summit will continue until 13th February.

