WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, restoring public trust

During a high-profile session at the World Governments Summit 2025, Prof. Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of Bangladesh’s caretaker government, engaged in a candid conversation with CNN’s Becky Anderson about the nation’s tumultuous political landscape and the significant work ahead in restoring stability.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Yunus took the stage to discuss the heavy responsibility he now carries, a responsibility he never sought but accepted due to the country’s urgent needs.

Reflecting on his role as Chief Advisor and asked by Andreson whether he regrets the role he took, Yunus said, “No regret, but it is a big task.”.

Though he was focused on advancing social business and microcredit globally, including his work on designing the Paris Olympic Games as a social business, he returned to Bangladesh when an emergency arose, and the country’s youth demanded his leadership.

The immediate priority for the caretaker government, he explained, was to establish law and order and ensure that the nation could prepare for free and fair elections, scheduled for late 2025 or early 2026.

Beyond the immediate economic and political tasks, Yunus emphasised the need for national reconciliation and justice.

Turning to his broader vision for Bangladesh’s future, Yunus called for a new economic model focused on serving human needs rather than maximizing profits. He reiterated his belief in the possibility of building a world without poverty, unemployment, or environmental degradation through social business- a concept that he has championed for decades.

“I am totally convinced it is possible because we wanted that. Since we wanted, we have to bring it out from us to make it happen,” Yunus remarked, stressing that businesses should address societal issues like healthcare, education, and technology without the sole purpose of generating profits.

As Yunus continues to oversee Bangladesh’s critical transition, he remains clear about his intentions. He will step down once elections are held and an elected government assumes power. “When my job is done, I will hand over the responsibility to the elected government and go back to what I enjoyed doing most,” he affirmed.

The session highlighted the immense challenges Yunus faces as he leads Bangladesh toward a new chapter, with a focus on rebuilding institutions, restoring democracy, and tackling the economic crisis. His leadership continues to inspire those looking for transformative solutions to complex global problems, reinforcing his dedication to the ideals of social business and human-centered economic policies.

