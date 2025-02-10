WGS 2025 to stand out with 200 volunteers, says Managing Director

Mohamed Yousef AlSharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organisation (WGSO), stated that the summit has become a key platform for both regional and international organisations, many of which choose to hold their meetings during the event, with ministers from these sectors in attendance.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), AlSharhan emphasised that this year’s summit will be unique, continuing the momentum of previous editions and further enhancing government efforts.

He highlighted that the success of the World Governments Summit is a collective effort by the UAE, with officials, staff, and volunteers working as one team to make the event a success.

The Managing Director noted that ministers will actively participate in the summit, and staff will play an essential role in managing the logistics. He pointed out the important contributions of partners and members of the summit, along with over 200 volunteers this year, underscoring the summit's continued growth and increasing global significance.

AlSharhan also mentioned the significant participation of other sectors like tourism, transportation, and aviation, with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) attending and representatives from aviation ministries and organisations worldwide.

