WGS: Dubai Chambers publishes report on role of Business Climate Index in economic forecasting

Dubai Chambers has published a new report highlighting the key role of the Business Climate Index (BCI) in measuring business sentiment, guiding economic forecasting, and shaping policymaking.

Titled ‘Assessing Business Confidence: The Role of the Business Climate Index in Economic Forecasting,’ the report was unveiled as part of Dubai Chambers’ participation as a Featured Partner in the World Governments Summit 2025, which is taking place in Dubai from 11th to 13th February.

The report’s key findings were delivered during a presentation at the Summit highlighting the significance of the BCI in driving policies that enhance Dubai’s economic resilience and global competitiveness. The presentation also outlined the methodology used to develop the index in line with global best practices.

Developed by Dubai Chambers in 2011, the Business Climate Index (BCI) is a key economic indicator that provides policymakers and business leaders with critical insights into business confidence levels and market trends.

The index is based on a quarterly survey conducted among a diverse cross-section of the business community in Dubai including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), multinational corporations (MNCs), and industry leaders. The survey evaluates a range of factors including business performance, market confidence, operational challenges, and investment conditions.

Following a detailed analysis of the survey results for each period, the index provides a comprehensive snapshot of current business conditions and future expectations to support data-driven decision-making. By measuring sentiment across multiple sectors, the quarterly index equips policymakers and business leaders with the data needed to anticipate economic shifts, mitigate risks, and develop informed strategies that support business growth.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, “The Business Climate Index provides a clear overview of Dubai’s economic landscape, equipping policymakers and business leaders with the insights needed to navigate an evolving global economy.

“Our new report highlights how the index continues to inform strategic policymaking that ensures Dubai remains a destination of choice for global businesses and investors. The World Government Summit offers an ideal platform to share our findings and showcase the impact of this solution in advancing sustainable economic development,” he added.

As a leading tool for assessing business sentiment, the BCI offers actionable insights to guide the development of economic strategy and regulatory frameworks. The report details how the index has influenced key policy decisions, which helped facilitate agile solutions to economic disruptions and strengthen investor confidence. Through timely data and sectoral analysis, the BCI enables government entities to craft policies that foster business expansion and promote long-term economic sustainability.

The index also equips businesses with valuable insights on economic conditions, enabling them to make informed decisions regarding investments, hiring, and expansion plans. By understanding the sentiments of their peers and the broader business community, companies can adjust their strategies to align with emerging shifts in the economic landscape.

The launch of the report reflects Dubai Chambers’ commitment to data-driven policymaking and ensuring a business-friendly environment.

Dubai Chambers’ participation as a Featured Partner at the World Governments Summit 2025 underlines its pivotal role in fostering meaningful global dialogue and shaping collaborative solutions to drive sustainable growth.

The report can be downloaded through this link: https://www.dubaichambers.com/documents/d/dubai-chambers-1/dubai-chambers-accessing-business-confidence-report-2025.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.