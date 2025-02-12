WGS: Future of Education Forum redesigns learning models in digital age

Education ministers, global policymakers, and leading experts shared their insights on the future of learning and education models in the digital age at the Future of Education Forum, hosted as part of the World Government Summit 2025 which is taking place in Dubai from 11th to 13th February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The forum served as a global platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise, focusing on expanding access to education, fostering international collaboration, and leveraging digital solutions, including AI, to enhance learning quality and customise education experiences.

The discussions aimed at equipping future generations with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

The forum sought to ignite a global dialogue on the future of education, keeping pace with rapid transformations in technology and workforce dynamics. With participation from education ministers, policymakers, international experts, and thought leaders, the forum addressed current challenges and showcased innovative solutions to ensure resilient and sustainable education systems. It also emphasised public-private partnerships and the role of technology in enhancing education accessibility worldwide.

Dr. David Sengeh, Prime Minister of Sierra Leone, opened the forum by emphasising the fundamental role of education in national development, stating: “Education must stand at the top of all as our greatest priority. It is not just a policy choice—it is the foundation of progress, stability, and opportunity.”

He added, “Now is the time for action, to invest in solutions that ensure every child has access to quality learning, no matter the challenges - that's what we call radical inclusion. The future of our world depends on the education we provide today. ”

The forum featured five key sessions and two high-level ministerial roundtables, with 50 distinguished speakers, including 20 education ministers, and over 300 participants. Discussions focused on major shifts in education, strategies to turn challenges into opportunities, and ways to build more resilient and innovative education systems.

Participants explored how education systems can better align with future workforce needs, equipping students with skills that match the accelerating pace of technological advancements. The role of AI and digital technologies in transforming learning models and enhancing student engagement was also a key area of discussion.

The forum highlighted the importance of expanding access to quality education, particularly in underserved communities, while also exploring alternative education pathways and digital credentials as tools to foster lifelong learning and skills development.

Through high-level ministerial discussions, expert panels, and strategic dialogues, the forum aimed to shape innovative education policies that enhance global education quality and efficiency, ensuring sustainable and future-ready education systems.

The forum addressed key education challenges across several sessions. Dr. Roy Casagranda discussed elevating African and Asian universities to world-class standards in his keynote. A ministerial panel explored strategies for adapting education policies to workforce transformations, including AI's impact and future-proofing students and teachers.

Another discussion, titled "Global Changes and the Future of Education," focused on accelerating education policy, AI's role, and equipping students for the evolving global landscape. Finally, experts in "Redefining Alternative Education and Digital Credentials" examined digital learning, skills-based education, and micro-credentialing as alternatives to traditional education models.

Panellists explored shifting learning patterns, the importance of flexible assessment models, and the role of digital credentials in preparing individuals for the job market. They also showcased leading global initiatives, such as Melbourne Metrics and Mastery Transcript, which redefine how learners showcase their skills and competencies, moving beyond traditional academic credentials.

The forum concluded with a session titled "Redefining the Role of the Teacher." Discussions focused on the evolving role of educators in the modern world, their impact on economic and social development, and how they are shaping the digital education landscape. Experts examined how teachers contribute to national productivity, economic growth, and human capital development while emphasising the need for new frameworks that recognise and support digital educators and content creators.

The session also explored the future of digital education and the rise of social media educators, highlighting their economic contributions through innovative knowledge-sharing models. Panellists debated how to integrate digital expertise into formal education frameworks, ensuring that traditional teachers and digital educators complement each other in the evolving education ecosystem.

Speakers included Dr. Borhene Chakroun, Director of Policies and Lifelong Learning at UNESCO; Dino Varkey, CEO of GEMS Education; and Abdallah Annan, Founder and CEO of Science Street.

Two ministerial roundtables complemented the forum's sessions. "The Future of Education" convened over 50 ministers, experts, and university leaders to discuss education as a strategic investment, accelerating reforms, and aligning certification with evolving job markets. "Accelerating Access to Education and Skills in Africa" brought together 15 African ministers to address expanding educational access amidst rapid population growth and strengthening partnerships for digital learning and skills development.

The World Government Summit 2025, held from 11–13 February, serves as a global hub for leaders, experts, and future strategists. With 21 specialised forums covering key sectors shaping the future, the summit provides an open space for dialogue, international collaboration, and the co-creation of policies to ensure a prosperous and sustainable future for generations to come.

