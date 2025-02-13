WGS: Office of Developmental Affairs stresses importance of global cooperation in humanitarian work

In a landmark initiative to facilitate rigorous debates on crucial issues concerning global humanitarian policies and programmes, the Office of Developmental Affairs at the Presidential Court held six significant sessions at the 12th edition of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, taking place in Dubai from 11th to 13th February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The sessions addressed several interconnected themes. These included the importance of international cooperation for achieving sustainable development goals, and the necessity of partnerships between government entities, private institutions, and international organisations. The focus was on innovative models that can help realise global aspirations and develop solutions to various challenges worldwide.

Six sessions, comprising three panel discussions and three round tables, featured prominent speakers including government ministers, CEOs, and global experts representing international agencies worldwide. These speakers highlighted effective global initiatives and development programmes that have positively impacted millions of lives.

The speakers argued that such initiatives aim to build a better future and bring about significant transformations in communities, education, healthcare and economies, resulting in sustained growth, prosperity and stability. The sessions also stressed the importance of innovating global models to shape a better future that empowers the people, drives progress across all aspects of life, and establishes principles of international cooperation.

Speakers stressed the urgent need for innovative solutions to societal challenges, advocating for strengthened international development initiatives that leverage the combined capacities of government agencies, private institutions, and international organisations across key humanitarian and developmental areas.

In the "Human-centric Futures: Building Experts for the New Economy" session, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, emphasised the nation's belief in its people as its true wealth. “The UAE has prioritised enhancing citizen capabilities and skills, encouraging their contributions across all sectors, particularly the economy,” Al Marri stated. “This aligns with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which aims to make the UAE the most prosperous nation within a decade.”

He continued, “The UAE National Experts Program is a pioneering global model that enriches vital areas of both national priorities and global trends. The programme seeks to optimise investment in the human capital as a key source of wealth that contributes positively to development. It also focuses on innovatively developing the necessary skills of its participants. Flexible and adaptable, the programme supports creating innovative solutions to navigating potential future challenges.”

In the “Cooperative Pathways to Sustainable Development” session, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, explained that the world's focus on sustainable development involves meeting present needs while protecting future generations. This requires building robust systems and formulating international policies that balance economic growth, social integration, and environmental preservation.

She noted the 17th Sustainable Development Goal’s focus on the inevitability of global partnership between governments, the private sector and civil society institutions, necessitating accelerated international cooperation in developmental fields more than ever before.

Badr Jafar, Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy, UAE, emphasised during his remarks at a session titled “Redefining Philanthropy: New Models for Global Impact”, that philanthropy today must go beyond traditional charity. He highlighted the importance of investing in long-term, sustainable change by mobilising not only financial capital but also expertise, innovation, and strategic partnerships.

He underscored that with an estimated US$2 trillion deployed annually in philanthropic capital and the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history underway, there is an unprecedented opportunity to redefine philanthropy’s role in shaping global development.

The UAE, uniquely positioned, has emerged as a global hub for philanthropic and humanitarian action. Through its ability to convene diverse stakeholders, foster collaboration, and support a thriving ecosystem for philanthropy, the UAE is playing a vital role in amplifying impact and driving systemic progress for future generations.’

