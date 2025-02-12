WGS Panelists: UAE leverages BRICS membership to boost global trade resilience, infrastructure leadership

The UAE is harnessing its BRICS membership to accelerate global economic growth, boost cross-border trade, and drive infrastructure development worldwide, panelists said during a panel discussion at the World Governments Summit (WGS), taking place in Dubai.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development highlighted the UAE’s strategic influence within BRICS.

Serving as a vital logistics hub, the UAE is uniquely positioned to enhance trade connectivity among BRICS nations and beyond, enabling efficient and sustainable movement of goods.

Today, BRICS countries are home to roughly 3.3 billion people — over 40 percent of the global population — and account for an estimated 37.3 percent of global GDP, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF) figures. The bloc is expected to surpass G7 in global trade by 2026.

Bin Sulayem underscored the UAE’s key role, saying, “By leveraging our strategic location and advanced logistics capabilities, the UAE is enhancing supply chain resilience and strengthening trade corridors that will benefit economies worldwide.”

The UAE has cemented its position as a permanent logistics hub for BRICS by developing multimodal trade routes that cut transit times and unlock growth opportunities.

Emphasising transformative investments, he said, “We have created new trade routes linking Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Central Asia, significantly reducing transit times. For example, our port in Karachi enables cargo to reach Uzbekistan in just 10 days – something that was previously impossible. Through strategic investments, we are addressing global bottlenecks and ensuring seamless trade flows.”

Al Suwaidi emphasised the UAE’s commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth through its BRICS membership, stating, “The UAE’s inclusion in BRICS presents a unique opportunity to strengthen economic ties, not only through government cooperation but also by engaging the private sector. At ADFD, we are focused on financing projects that drive sustainable development, especially in sectors such as transport, energy, and infrastructure. These efforts are closely aligned with the BRICS agenda, contributing to the economic integration and connectivity between the UAE and BRICS member countries.”

He added, “As part of this, ADFD is prioritising large-scale infrastructure projects, including ports, railways, and airports, which are essential for enhancing trade flows and facilitating smoother economic exchanges. On the sustainability front, the UAE has committed US$400 million through ADFD to the Energy Transition Accelerator Financing (ETAF) platform, which is designed to accelerate the clean energy transition in emerging markets. This collaboration aligns with the BRICS focus on sustainable development and reflects our ongoing commitment to global renewable energy initiatives.”

“Furthermore, ADFD is actively exploring partnerships with international financial institutions like the New Development Bank (NDB), which plays a critical role in supporting infrastructure and sustainable development within BRICS,” Al Suwaidi continued.

“In addition to financing, we are focused on knowledge transfer and capacity-building, helping to share the UAE’s expertise in key sectors such as renewable energy, logistics, and agriculture to accelerate development in BRICS countries.”

Through its BRICS partnership, the UAE is addressing the US$4 trillion global infrastructure gap, channelling investments into critical projects like ports, airports, and logistics hubs. These efforts solidify the country’s role as a global trade leader, ensuring prosperity for BRICS economies and beyond.

Held under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’, this year’s WGS convenes over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations and 140 government delegations. Its agenda features 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers—including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers—and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers.

The summit, which runs until 13th February, will also publish 30 strategic reports in partnership with its international knowledge partners.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.