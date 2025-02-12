WGS: Sri Lanka President calls for new system of governance to address today’s challenges

In an address at the World Governments Summit (WGS), Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka, underscored the need for efficient governance, social justice, and the revision of global frameworks like the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to reflect modern realities.

The new president, who visited the summit in Dubai on his first Middle East trip, addressed the global debt crisis, urging restructuring of financial systems and advocating for digital economies to combat corruption.

Revising laws and governance systems, he said, are necessary to cope with the changing political structures, as well as deliver justice and safeguard humanity against emerging threats posed by the modern global order.

“The future demands a high degree of accountability and efficiency in governance. This requires the nurturing of a collective consciousness in all individuals,” he said.

The president warned of the disproportionate impact of climate change on lower-income nations and shared Sri Lanka’s efforts to protect its natural beauty.

He highlighted Sri Lanka’s unique history and the resilience of its people, who are deeply aware of global issues and committed to embracing change while respecting tradition.

“The people of my country are not only aware, but are also sensitive over matters taking place in any country. They respect tradition and yet have the social awareness that gives them the wisdom to embrace change when necessary.”

Pointing to the transformative power of technology, the president cautioned against emerging threats like cyberattacks and called for stronger global cybersecurity measures.

“There are laws pertaining to conventional warfare where people are targeted by weapons, but where are the conventions pertaining to cyber warfare? Therefore, the entire world should move towards more robust cyber security systems,” said Dissanayake.

He called for unity in tackling transnational challenges, stressing the importance of collective action to address climate change, economic inequality, and digital transformation.

Dissanayake also emphasised the need to address global health challenges, including the resurgence of communicable diseases and the growing burden of non-communicable conditions like cancer and heart disease.

Health experts predict that the costs related to combating mental illness will surge beyond 16 trillion dollars by 2030. It is also predicted that around 14.5 million could fall victim to the climate crisis by 2050.

“Therefore, it is important to focus attention on digital health, new technologies and modern health equipment, environmental health and sustainability, and financial assistance pertaining to health for countries at economic risk,” said Dissanayake.

In his closing remarks, the president urged global leaders to unite in creating “a beautiful life and a beautiful world,” echoing Sri Lanka’s vision for a prosperous and harmonious future.

Under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments,’ this year’s summit convenes over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations and 140 government delegations. Its agenda features 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers—including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers—and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers.

Under the theme “Shaping Future Governments”, the summit will continue until 13th February.

