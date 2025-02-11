WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future

The World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025 co-hosted the "TIME100 AI Impact Awards" in partnership with TIME at the Museum of the Future in Dubai. It recognised exceptional individuals whose contributions have significantly advanced the field of AI, transformed industries and shaped the global landscape.

The event honoured four distinguished leaders for their contributions to AI on the eve of WGS 2025. The honorees included Arvind Krishna, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of IBM; Grimes, Producer, Musician, Self-Replicating Artist and CEO of Media Empire; Refik Anadol, Media Artist, Director, and Co-Founder of Refik Anadol Studio and Dataland; and Anima Anandkumar, Professor at the California Institute of Technology.

Mohamed Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the WGS, said: "AI is no longer a futuristic concept; it is a force reshaping the way we live, work, and govern. The World Governments Summit is committed to driving conversations that translate innovation into real-world impact."

Al Sharhan added that the partnership with TIME reflects WGS's ongoing efforts to expand global alliances in the field and to strengthen meaningful discussions at the intersection of technology, governance, and progress.

"As AI continues to reshape our world, TIME is proud to spotlight the individuals at the forefront of this technological advancement," said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley.

The WGS's 12th edition is expected to be its largest yet, drawing participation from over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international organisations, and 140 government delegations.

An expected crowd of over 6,000 participants, including some of the world's leading experts, will engage in discussions across six main themes and 21 global forums. These sessions aim to address major international trends and transformations through more than 200 interactive sessions.

The summit is set to host over 30 ministerial meetings with more than 400 ministers.

