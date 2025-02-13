WGS: UNESCO showcases power of multilateralism in restoring cultural heritage

The power of culture to revive cities in crisis was at the forefront of discussions at the World Governments Summit 2025, being held in Dubai under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

During a session titled “Can Culture Revive a City in Crises?”, Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, UAE Minister of Culture, and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay highlighted the successful revival of Mosul’s cultural heritage, a landmark UNESCO initiative spearheaded by the UAE, and its role as a blueprint for global restoration efforts.

One of UNESCO’s most ambitious projects, the Revive the Spirit of Mosul initiative, was presented as a testament to what multilateralism can achieve.

The UAE played a leading role as the first and primary sponsor, committing significant resources to restore Mosul’s historical landmarks, including Al-Nouri Mosque, Al Tahera Church (1859), and Al-Saa’a Church (1870).

“The UAE has long recognised that culture is a pillar of identity and a force for unity,” said Al Qassimi. “Through projects like Mosul’s restoration, we reaffirm our commitment to preserving heritage – not just as buildings, but as symbols of resilience and shared history.”

Beyond reconstruction, the initiative prioritised training local communities to take ownership of their heritage. Originally set to train 1,500 Iraqis in Mosul, the program surpassed expectations, empowering over 3,000 individuals with skills in restoration and conservation. More than 100 professionals have been equipped with specialised expertise, ensuring the community itself sustains the restoration work for generations to come.

Azoulay emphasised the importance of this approach, “We followed what the people of Mosul wanted because this is their legacy. Using traditional materials and techniques, we ensured authenticity while investing in people. This is how we rebuild not just cities, but identities.”

The UAE’s dedication to cultural preservation extends beyond Mosul. Since 2002, the country has funded restoration projects worldwide, including two mosques and a church in Jerusalem, multiple initiatives in Africa, alongside numerous ongoing efforts across the globe. Each project is centred around people, history, and capacity building – ensuring long-term impact.

“The UAE’s efforts in Mosul sparked a ripple effect,” noted Al Qassimi. “Once we committed, the EU and 13 other nations followed. This is the essence of multilateralism – turning shared responsibility into action.”

As the world enters an era of rapid technological advancement, the challenge remains: How to ensure the younger generations value and protect cultural heritage?

Al Qassimi highlighted the role of technology in cultural preservation, “Capacity building is key, but we must also integrate emerging tools like AI. During the restoration of Al-Nouri Mosque, we uncovered previously unknown ablution rooms. Imagine what AI and digital reconstruction could do for future archaeologists and architects.”

In an era of geopolitical uncertainty, the success of the Mosul project reaffirms the relevance of institutions like UNESCO. “With 194 member states, UNESCO has the credibility to mobilise nations for cultural preservation,” said Azoulay. “The UAE’s leadership in Mosul stands as a powerful example of what is possible when countries unite for the benefit of humanity.”

Al Qassimi concluded with a resounding endorsement of global cooperation, “We live in polarised times, yet I remain hopeful. The Mosul initiative proves that when nations commit to action, multilateralism thrives.”

As the UAE continues to champion cultural heritage restoration worldwide, its commitment to preserving history serves as a beacon of hope for future generations.

