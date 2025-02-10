11.35 AM Monday, 10 February 2025
World Governments Summit 2025: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum kicks off

By WAM

The Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum, jointly organised by the Ministry of Finance, the Arab Monetary Fund and the International Monetary Fund, kicked off today in Dubai as part of the World Government Summit's 2025 preliminary day.

The forum brings together Arab finance ministers, economists, and officials from international and regional financial institutions to explore 

ways to strengthen public finance resilience amid global economic challenges.

The discussions will focus on designing efficient and equitable fiscal policies to address debt vulnerabilities and future challenges amid tighter financing constraints. Key topics include subsidy reforms, tax administration, and public sector enterprise reforms.​

The event includes four panel discussions alongside the Ministerial Roundtable as its closing session.

