World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the next edition of the World Governments Summit (WGS) will take place from 3rd to 5th February 2026.

The summit embodies the UAE's unwavering commitment to fostering global partnerships, exchanging invaluable expertise, and pioneering innovative business models that will shape a more promising future for humanity.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the WGS, remarked that, in keeping with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the summit continues to solidify its role as a vital platform for shaping government work and driving international collaboration at the highest levels.

Al Gergawi said, "The World Governments Summit's 12th edition saw the strengthening of governmental partnerships and the exchange of best practices that played a crucial role in shaping comprehensive government strategies, policies, and visions. These initiatives have not only advanced governmental work across various nations but have also fostered sustainable development and contributed tangibly to the prosperity of societies."

He affirmed that the fundamental challenge the summit seeks to address is its commitment to stimulating the human intellect and imagination, particularly through the anticipation of emerging challenges and the formulation of effective solutions.

He added, "By transforming these challenges into opportunities, the summit strives to accelerate global progress across all domains, while ensuring the continuous evolution of effective government systems.

"This ongoing endeavour ensures that the aspiration for a brighter future for generations remains unwavering, driven by the foresight of optimal policies, visions, and practices for future governments."

Al Gergawi also highlighted that the 12th edition of the summit stood out for its exceptional diversity, with participation from governments spanning all continents. This diversity was further enriched by the significant involvement of the private sector, which represented a wide range of industries pivotal to shaping future global trends.

The minister emphasised that the summit's outcomes were underscored by its extensive global participation, attracting over 6,000 participants.

WGS 2025, which kicked off on Tuesday in Dubai under the theme 'Shaping Future Governments', convened over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations and 140 government delegations.

Its agenda featured 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers—including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers—and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers.

The summit published 30 strategic reports in partnership with its international knowledge partners.

