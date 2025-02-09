World Governments Summit 2025 names Dubai Chambers as Featured Partner

The World Governments Summit has named Dubai Chambers as a Featured Partner in the World Governments Summit 2025, which will take place in Dubai from 11-13 February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The summit will bring together global thought leaders, experts, and decision-makers from around the world to foster international cooperation, develop effective solutions to key global challenges, and shape policies and models essential for the future of governance.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, will participate in a discussion session focusing on the drivers of economic growth and means to strengthen partnerships with the global business community.

In addition, he will chair a special roundtable session on family businesses featuring government officials and over 50 prominent leaders and executives from the world’s top family businesses. The session will cover a range of topics including corporate governance, smooth leadership transitions, and the role of family businesses in job creation and economic growth.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori commented, “We are committed to strengthening international cooperation to advance shared economic and development goals by forging strategic partnerships with global stakeholders. Expanding the private sector’s role in driving societal progress alongside the public sector is essential for creating innovative solutions that shape a better future and developing pioneering business models aligned with global transformations.”

Al Mansoori continued, “Dubai Chambers’ partnership with the World Governments Summit reflects our commitment to driving global economic dialogue, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and experience, and contributing to the development of innovative solutions for a sustainable business environment. Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen Dubai Chambers’ role in shaping the future of the business landscape and enhancing the contribution of the business community to crafting strategies that meet societal aspirations.”

Al Mansoori added, “The World Governments Summit echoes the UAE’s vision for the future, which places people at the center of development efforts and empowers governments and institutions to embrace innovation and creativity to achieve comprehensive and sustainable progress. At Dubai Chambers, we remain committed to collaborating with local and international partners to explore new opportunities for cooperation between the public and private sectors, fostering an integrated business environment that ensures sustainable economic and social growth.”

The chambers’ efforts align with Dubai’s ambitious development plans and its commitment to achieving its strategic priorities. These include enhancing the emirate’s business-friendly environment, attracting global companies and investors, facilitating the expansion of local businesses into international markets, advancing Dubai’s digital economy, improving the efficiency of the legislative and regulatory framework, and fostering a climate of institutional and customer excellence.

This year’s World Governments Summit will see record international participation, including over 30 heads of state and government, 140 government delegations as well as more than 80 international and regional organizations. The Summit will host 21 global forums exploring major global trends across more than 200 sessions. Over 300 speakers, including presidents, ministers, thought leaders and decision makers will take part, and more than 30 roundtables and ministerial meetings will convene over 400 ministers. The Summit will publish 30 strategic reports in collaboration with its international knowledge partners.

