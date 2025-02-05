World Governments Summit 2025 unveils expanded agenda designed to empower governments to navigate rapid transformations

The World Governments Summit Organisation has unveiled an expanded agenda for its upcoming Summit, taking place in Dubai from 11 to 13 February, under the theme "Shaping Future Governments."

This year's Summit will explore major global transformations, focusing on the resulting opportunities and challenges across various sectors and key issues. Through inclusive dialogues, the Summit aims to foster the development of shared strategies and visions for enhanced government performance and stronger international cooperation, ultimately accelerating development and prosperity worldwide.

The 2025 World Governments Summit anticipates record international participation, hosting over 30 heads of state and government, delegations from 140 governments, and representatives from more than 80 international and regional organizations and global institutions. The Summit will also convene prominent thought leaders, global experts, and over 6,000 attendees.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit, affirmed that the Summit reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to cultivate proactive and future-ready governments. He noted that the Summit continues to provide exceptional support in empowering governments worldwide to navigate rapid transformations and evolving challenges across various sectors.

Al Gergawi stated: "The rapid transformations unfolding around us portend a new world with its unique set of tools, challenges, and opportunities. This demands that governments prioritize resilience and efficiency in a continuous race against time to ensure a future of sustainable progress and development for all, meeting the aspirations of generations to come.

“The Summit is committed to being the premier global platform to anticipate and explore the future, developing innovative solutions and forging international partnerships to benefit all communities based on scientifically and realistically grounded insights," he concluded.

WGS 2025 Agenda: WGS 2025: Tackling global challenges & driving innovation

The World Government Summit 2025 is set to feature a remarkable lineup of global leaders, influential thinkers, and prominent figures across various sectors. Mohammad Al Gergawi will deliver the opening address, setting the stage for a dynamic exchange of ideas and perspectives.

Heads of state, including The Honourable Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia; H.E. Andrzej Duda, President of Poland; and H.E. Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka will deliver keynote speeches.

The Chairperson of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, H.E. Željka Cvijanovic will participate in the Government Experience Exchange Forum alongside other heads of state. High-level discussions will also feature heads of governments, including H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait; H.E. Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of Laos; H.E. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, as well as H.E. Feliz Ulloa, Vice President of El Salvador.

The Summit's agenda tackles critical global challenges and opportunities. H.E. Andry Rajoelina, President of Madagascar will lead a session exploring the biggest challenge facing the future of tourism in a session titled “What’s Holding Back the Future of Tourism?”, while Dr. David Moinina Sengeh, the Prime Minister of Sierra Leone will contribute to a session on “The New Economic Revolution: An African Perspective”.

A dedicated session on how economic alliances drive the future of global influence will host the Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek, the Portuguese Minister of Economy Pedro Reis and H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi is UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

The ever-evolving landscape of technology and its impact on governance will be addressed in a plenary session titled "Governments in the Intelligent Age," featuring Professor Klaus Schwab, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, World Economic Forum.

Further enriching the dialogue, the Summit will host a dialogue with Elon Musk and another with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.

Adding further depth to the Summit's program, Mohammad Yunus, Chief Advisor for the Interim Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, will engage in one of the plenary sessions. Discussions on government effectiveness will feature Jeremiah Manele, Prime Ministers of the Solomon Islands and Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica during a session titled “Preparedness vs. Response: How Effective Are Government Strategies”.

Pedro Alliana Rodríguez, Vice President of Paraguay, and Louise Araneta-Marcos, First Lady of the Philippines, will deliver keynote addresses. A session on revitalizing cities after crises will include the Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay and the UAE Minister of Culture, H.E. Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi.

Sir Tony Blair, the 51st Prime Minister of the UK, will have a conversation with Larry Ellison, Co-Founder of Oracle, on Reimagining Technology for Government. Ivica Dačić, Prime Minister of Serbia will also deliver a keynote address.

The state of the Arab world will be discussed by Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, and Jassim Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, UAE, Vice Chair, World Governments Summit, will engage in a dialogue with Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, while the implications of emerging economic blocs will be analysed by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, and Faisal Al Ibrahim, Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning.

The Summit's final day will host the Climate Change Forum, the World Health Forum, and the World Government Lawmaking Forum.

