World Logistics Passport Partners with Dubai Municipality and FIATA at Global Summit 2023

The World Logistics Passport (WLP), a global private sector-led initiative established to help trade flow, announced two new strategic partnerships and three pilot trade routes at its first in-person Global Summit in Dubai, UAE.



Attendees at the event included HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chair of WLP Global Steering Committee; HE Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade; HE Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman, DP World and Ports, Customs and Freezone Corporation (PCFC) and Member of WLP Global Steering Committee; HE Sultan bin Saeed al Mansoori, Former UAE Minister of Economy and Member of the WLP Global Steering Committee; and Honourable Alan Winde, Premier of Western Cape, South Africa and Co-chair of WLP Global Summit 2023.



They were joined by UAE officials and delegates from international hubs across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.



During the event, WLP formalised a partnership with the Government of Dubai’s municipal body, the Dubai Municipality, allowing its members priority inspection on foodstuff and an extension on deadlines for document submission from 30 to 60 days. HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al Maktoum presided over the signing ceremony, while HE Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem formalised the agreement on behalf of WLP. HE Eng. Dawood Abdulrahman Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, endorsed the partnership on behalf of Dubai Municipality.



WLP also announced a new partnership with the International Federation of Freight Forwarders (FIATA), a non-governmental, membership-based organisation representing freight forwarders in 150 countries. The partnership intends to improve trade efficiency between members of both groups and connect the right stakeholders to do more and better business.



In addition, WLP introduced three pilot trade routes to Dubai for coffee from Colombia, tea from Kenya, and longan fruit from Thailand. These routes will give businesses access to new international markets while offering cost savings of up to 14% and significant savings in time.



HE Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said at the event, “The World Logistics Passport (WLP) is not just a loyalty programme. Its network spans 20 hubs across four continents, and it exemplifies the achievements that are made possible through collaboration between businesses, governments, and logistics providers. The WLP is also supporting DP World to further develop Dubai as a global hub. Working with WLP partners like Emirates SkyCargo helps us to deliver seamless, end-to-end solutions for our customers – and continue to grow trade in the UAE.”



In his keynote address on UAE-South Africa bilateral relations, Honourable Alan Winde said, “Africa, with 1.4 billion people and a GDP worth $2.4 trillion, is poised to play a pivotal role in the world's future. However, we currently face several challenges in our port operations – from extended ship anchor times to loading delays. This is why Public-Private Partnerships and platforms like the WLP are crucial, as they will help us reduce red tape, leverage modern technology, and ensure the cost-effective movement of goods and services.”



Speaking at the panel discussion on emerging international trends that influence global trade, Dr Stephan Graber, Director General, FIATA International Federation of Freight Forwarders Association, said, “The future of trade lies in ‘better globalisation’, which means the development of new trade corridors to reduce policy gaps and ensure improved opportunities for wealth creation across the world. Another key improvement would be the digitalisation of the Bill of Lading, which can save $6.5 billion in documentation costs, $7 billion in financing and inventory, and unlock trade worth $30 – 40 billion. Public-private partnerships will be essential for this and crucial for training and developing the next generation of talent.”

