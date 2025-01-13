World Police Summit to Gather Over 17,000 Law Enforcement and Government Specialists from 130 Countries in Dubai This May

- Over 130 experts to explore the latest developments in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and innovations in training for the security sector.

- More than 200 global companies, including Samsung, ESRI, SAS, Presight, and Thermo Fisher, to showcase cutting-edge solutions at the accompanying exhibition

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the World Police Summit 2025 will return for its 4th edition from 13–15 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Organised by Dubai Police, the summit will bring together global thought leaders and experts in policing and security to address critical challenges and opportunities. It will also act as a vital forum for innovation, fostering collaboration between governments, private sector organisations, and global innovators to advance public safety and combat evolving threats.

Driving Innovation in Public Safety

Renowned for its focus on innovation, the summit’s exhibition will showcase pioneering solutions from leading international companies, including Samsung as the event’s strategic partner, alongside ESRI, Presight, and Thermo Fisher. More than 200 exhibitors specialising in security technologies, armoured vehicles, marine safety systems, and surveillance solutions—such as Hikvision, Inkas Armored, AksumMarine, and Dahua Technology—will contribute to making this the largest and most impactful policing event on the global calendar.

Enhancing Global Dialogue and Collaboration

Lt. Col. Dr. Rashid Hamdan Al Ghafri, Deputy Director of the General Department of Forensics and Criminology for Administration Affairs at Dubai Police and Chair of the Summit’s General Secretariat, remarked:

“Dubai Police is honoured to host the World Police Summit, a platform that unites influential leaders and specialists in law enforcement and security. The Summit reaffirms our commitment to advancing global dialogue, sharing best practices, and encouraging innovation in policing to create safer communities worldwide. As we confront both current and future challenges, the Summit offers an unmatched opportunity to form strategic partnerships and shape the future of public safety.”

11 Themes, 50+ MOUs

The three-day summit will deliver an extensive programme, with discussions covering 11 pivotal themes such as AI in policing, cybersecurity, organised crime, traffic safety, borderless policing, and anti-money laundering. Workshops, interactive sessions, and four specialised platforms will delve into emerging technologies, operational challenges, and strategies for enhancing global security.

Over 50 Memorandums of Understanding are expected to be signed, further strengthening the summit’s position as a leading platform for fostering partnerships and driving innovation in law enforcement.

Thought Leadership and Real-World Solutions

More than 130 global experts will address pressing challenges, including advancements in information networks, combating organised crime, and enhancing cybersecurity resilience. Key sessions will focus on innovative training methods, traffic law enforcement, and mental health initiatives for first responders, integrating forward-looking solutions with practical applications to support law enforcement agencies globally.

Exclusive Demonstrations of Future Technologies

Highlighting disparities in safety standards worldwide, the summit will propose practical solutions to address these gaps. A dedicated demonstration centre will unveil cutting-edge security technologies, some of which are being showcased for the first time, offering attendees an exclusive glimpse into the future of public safety.

Interactive discussions, networking hubs, and live demonstrations will create a vibrant environment for participants to exchange knowledge and insights with global thought leaders. Dedicated meeting spaces and workshops will further facilitate collaboration and strategic planning.

Recognising Excellence: The World Police Summit Awards

The World Police Summit Awards will also honor outstanding achievements in law enforcement through the World Police Summit Awards, highlighting excellence in Criminal Investigation, Road Safety, Anti-Narcotics, Customer Service in Policing, and Forensic Science. The categories of the award also include Inspiring Female Officer Award, Best Police Application Award, Innovative Police Force Award, Good Samaritan Award, People of Determination Excellence Award, Best AI Implementation in Policing Award and Startups Innovation Award.

Empowering the Youth

A key feature of the summit is its commitment to youth capacity building, with initiatives aimed at empowering and training young individuals for leadership roles in law enforcement.

Join the Largest Law Enforcement Gathering

Spanning 5,000 square metres, the exhibition will provide an unparalleled platform for companies to showcase their innovations to law enforcement leaders, government officials, and global experts. Exhibitors will have the opportunity to present their vision and forge strategic partnerships to enhance public safety worldwide.

With the countdown to this landmark event underway, the World Police Summit 2025 promises to be the most influential global platform for shaping the future of law enforcement. Its blend of thought-provoking sessions, specialised workshops, and networking opportunities ensures its lasting impact on the evolution of policing capabilities.

