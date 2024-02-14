Zimbabwean President lauds Dubai's innovative policing technologies during visit to Dubai Police General Headquarters

His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, visited the Dubai Police General Headquarters and reviewed its advanced security systems and policing technologies. The visit coincided with President Mnangagwa’s participation in the World Governments Summit 2024.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, welcomed the President of Zimbabwe and his accompanying delegation. Emphasising Dubai Police's commitment to fostering effective cooperation with various global security agencies, he said: “Our commitment to cooperation aligns with the vision outlined by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen international partnerships and expand engagement to combat all forms of crime, which underscores Dubai and the UAE's pivotal role in addressing organised transnational crime worldwide.”

Al Marri took the Zimbabwean President on a tour of the Command and Control Centre of the General Department of Operations where he was briefed on the ‘Azri’ system, an artificial intelligence-powered mapping system that tracks patrol locations, report sites, and patrol response times. Drawing from data analytics, the system plays a vital role in predicting accidents in specific areas. President Mnangagwa also watched a film showcasing Dubai Police’s rapid and effective emergency response capabilities.

Drone Box

The President of Zimbabwe was also briefed on the 'Drone Box' system, a cutting-edge platform designed to dispatch unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across Dubai to reduce emergency response times and enhance crime detection. The implementation of the innovative system, which has significantly improved criminal and traffic reporting, makes Dubai Police a global leader in technology-assisted law enforcement.

The Zimbabwean President was also briefed about the humanitarian services offered by the General Department of Operations, which includes specialised services for cardiac patients and people of determination. This service enables immediate identification of these individuals when they contact emergency services, ensuring the swift dispatch of police and ambulance personnel suited to their needs. This seamless coordination is facilitated by integrating databases for each category into Dubai Police's dedicated incident management system.

During the visit, the Zimbabwean President also reviewed the Ghiath Smart Patrol, one of the world’s most technologically advanced security vehicles. The vehicle is outfitted with smart and sophisticated systems powered by artificial intelligence, such as facial recognition, license plate recognition, and digital reporting. Equipped with multiple screens, the vehicle provides officers with extensive information on road conditions and wanted vehicles and individuals.

Smart Police Station

The President of Zimbabwe’s visit also included a stop at the Smart Police Station (SPS) in Dubai Design District, where he received a comprehensive briefing on the diverse services provided in all forms of smart police stations, including SPS, Drive-Thru and Walk-in. The SPSs offer criminal, traffic and community services in seven international languages, available 24/7 to the community without the need for human intervention. The SPSs exemplify Dubai Police's commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced services.

At the end of the visit, the Zimbabwean President expressed his admiration for the advanced security capabilities and services he witnessed, which are a testament to the significant strides Dubai has made in various fields, especially in government operations. He extended his heartfelt wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity. He also extended his best wishes for excellence and success of Dubai Police and everyone involved in the policing and security system.

