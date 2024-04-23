Under the patronage of Mohammed bin Rashid 22nd Arab Media Forum to be held from 27 to 29 May

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, the 22nd Arab Media Forum, the region’s largest media thought leadership event, will be held in Dubai from 27 to 29 May 2024. Part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Initiatives, the event aims to foster a deeper understanding of the region’s media landscape and its future and forge a new vision for the sector’s growth that supports the aspirations of the Arab world’s people.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said that the Arab Media Forum, launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum over two decades ago, provides a platform for dialogue between Arab media leaders across the industry on the developments driving the sector’s transformation, as well as the media’s own role in the changes sweeping the region.

His Highness noted that HH Sheikh Mohammed’s strong belief in the media’s role as a key partner in development has always been a source of inspiration for the forum’s discussions. The event will aim to unlock new opportunities for promoting growth, creativity and excellence in the media, a sector that profoundly influences people's lives. The media serves as a vital platform for discussing the world’s most pressing issues, shedding light on developments shaping the present and future, and giving a voice to people’s aspirations for growth and prosperity, he said. Through the forum, Dubai is committed to promoting a dialogue that empowers the media to effectively serve the community, His Highness added.

His Highness further said the event enhances Dubai’s position as a hub for ideas, creative solutions and innovative projects that can spur the development of the Arab media sector. He also highlighted Dubai’s commitment to celebrating excellence in the region’s media through the Arab Media Award and the Arab Social Media Influencers Award.

Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, highlighted the need for dialogue to forge a new unified strategic approach to advance media growth amidst rapid global changes. She said that this edition of the Arab Media Forum aims to open new pathways for media innovation, driven by an informed and highly skilled talent pool. The forum continues to serve as a key platform for media stakeholders to discuss vital issues that impact both the industry and Arab media audiences. Over the last two decades, the forum has brought together globally and regionally renowned speakers from countries across the world to explore strategies to enhance the media industry’s positive impact on Arab societies, Her Excellency said.

Day 1 of AMF on 27 May will feature the second Youth Media Forum dedicated to empowering the next generation of media professionals and influencers in the region. Day 2 of the event features the prestigious 23rd Arab Media Award, which will honour outstanding achievements in the regional media industry. The forum will also host the Arab Social Media Influencers Award ceremony, on Day 3, that will recognise the contributions of digital influencers in different categories.

Dr. Maitha bint Essa Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club (DPC), said this year’s agenda, which will focus on the rapidly evolving landscape of regional media, is being shaped in collaboration with media professionals across the region to accurately reflect the opportunities and challenges facing the sector. Dr. Buhumaid highlighted that such collaboration is crucial for fostering an insightful dialogue that addresses the changing needs and dynamics of the media industry.

The forum will feature a series of discussions focused on analysing the key political, economic, social, technological and cultural developments driving the media’s transformation, as well as the sector’s own role in the changes sweeping the region. The event will bring together thought leaders, media personalities, editors in chief, influencers, scholars, writers, experts and content creators from the UAE, the region and across the world.

