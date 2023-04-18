11 killed in factory fire in East China's Zhejiang province

Eleven people died in a factory fire in Wuyi county, Jinhua city in East China's Zhejiang province, on Monday, said the local government on Tuesday.

The blaze broke out at 14:04 on Monday. First responders, including firefighters, police officers and emergency medical personnel, rushed to the scene when an emergency call was made saying people were trapped on the third floor, according to the announcement.

Two rounds of search and rescue operations were carried out by 4 am Tuesday after the fire was brought under control and 11 bodies were found, said the announcement.

The fire was reported to have started in a plant where wooden doors are made, possibly from materials such as wooden doors, paint and packages.

Those alleged to be responsible for the incident have been detained and a more thorough investigation is underway, the announcement added.

