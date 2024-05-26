27, including children killed in massive fire at gaming zone in India

A massive fire broke out at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city, India, on Saturday evening, leaving in its wake a death toll of 27, police said on Sunday.

Asian News International (ANI) reported that a massive fire broke out at a gaming zone in Rajkot city, resulting in the loss of lives including children. Meanwhile, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi said that he is heading to Rajkot and SIT will start its investigation tonight only in the Rajkot fire tragedy which claimed 27 lives.

"Many families have lost their children in this incident. I am going to Rajkot right now. The SIT will start its investigation tonight. The administrator and the manager have been arrested. A meeting will take place after visiting the fire spot and the action will start tonight. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken the details from the Chief Minister. Members of the SIT are ordered to reach Rajkot by 3:00 IST. The CM will be provided with the details tonight itself," Harsh Sanghvi told ANI.

Two people, including the owner and manager of the TRP game zone in Rajkot, have been taken to a police station for interrogation into the fire incident at the gaming facility. According to officials, the fire broke out at around 4:30 IST.

