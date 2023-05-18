4 Missing Children Found Alive After Plane Crash In Colombia

The light aircraft crashed while covering the route Araracuara (Caquetá)-San José del Guaviare.

Colombian authorities found alive the four children who were missing after a light aircraft crashed in the jungles of southern Colombia on May 1.

"After arduous search efforts by our Military Forces, we have found alive the 4 children who had disappeared due to the plane crash in Guaviare. A joy for the country," Colombian President Gustavo Petro said via Twitter.

On May 1, the Cessna 206 light aircraft, operated by Vialine Charter's, disappeared from radars. The crash occurred while the plane was covering the route Araracuara (Caquetá)-San José del Guaviare. According to the Civil Defense, the pilot reported problems with the aircraft's engine before the accident.

On board the plane were seven people, including the four children found alive, aged 13, 9, 4 years and 11 months, and identified as: Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy, Noriel Ronoque Mucutuy and Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy, respectively.

The bodies of the rest of the crew, the mother of the children, the pilot and the co-pilot were found between May 15 and 16. The aircraft was found the day before in a rural area of the village of Palma Rosa, municipality of Solano, Caquetá.

The search and rescue operations involved more than 100 members of the Armed Forces as well as trained dogs to find the whereabouts of the missing persons.

Authorities have reported difficult weather conditions in the rescue zone, where the children apparently managed to survive for almost 17 days eating jungle fruits.

