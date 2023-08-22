5 Young UAE Citizens Killed in Car Accident in Al-Ain

The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police dealt with a report to Al-Ain Traffic Department with the Directorate of Traffic and Patrol regarding a collision that occurred this morning "Tuesday" between two vehicles in the Saa "East Om Ghafa" area of Al-Ain City. Ambulances and specialized police patrols immediately moved to the site and dealt with the accident quickly.

The accident resulted in the deaths of 5 young citizens, and the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police offers sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased. May the Almighty bless them with His mercy.

The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols urges drivers to commit to safe driving, guarding the wall and caution in order to maintain public safety. Specialists have also urged the generous public to obtain information from officials and avoid spreading or circulating rumors about the accident.

