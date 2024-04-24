A UAE citizen stumbled upon a rare sealed Pepsi-Cola bottle bearing the name 'Dubai' in the Al Dhaid

The heavy rains that swept across various parts of the country last week revealed this vintage gem, which dates back to the sixties.. The bottle, found by heritage enthusiast and researcher Ali Rashid Muhyan Al Katbi, was nestled in a crevice among rocks in Al Dhaid, Sharjah. Upon closer examination, it was identified as an edition from Dubai Refreshments Company, established in 1958. The bottle's production date was traced to 1962 based on the production and expiration codes.

Ali Rashid Muhyan, who holds a bachelor's degree in International Relations from the University of Sharjah and a master's degree in Islamic History and Civilization, is currently pursuing his doctorate in the same field. His passion for heritage, weather, and the history of the Al Dhaid region led him to explore the area after heavy rains. As he followed the course of a wadi (seasonal river), he noticed a portion of the land had been eroded, revealing buried artifacts. Among these finds were five ancient wells concentrated within a one-kilometer area. Ali continued his exploration, moving from one well to another until he reached a rocky area with a cavity. It was there that he discovered the sealed Pepsi-Cola bottle, a relic from Dubai Refreshments Company.

The remarkable aspect of this find is that the bottle remained sealed, preserving its contents and the inscription on its base despite decades of weather fluctuations, river flow, and floods. This durability speaks to the quality of the product at the time. The bottle's historical significance sheds light on Dubai's early trade endeavors and the visionary economic outlook of its founder, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Dubai has since become a hub for startups, fueled by innovation, technology, and a supportive ecosystem of business incubators, accelerators, and motivated investors.

Ali Muhyan's interest in history and archaeology extends beyond this discovery. He collects various heritage artifacts during his research and travels to culturally significant regions. Additionally, he values translated British documents and diverse sources. To him, heritage is an essential part of human identity, both material and spiritual. Preserving and nurturing heritage remains a strategic choice for all nations, allowing them to take pride in the civilizations of their ancestors.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

