Abu Dhabi Police Thwart Attempt to Smuggle Millions of Captagon Tablets Disguised as Dried Apricots

The Abu Dhabi Police has arrested a gang consisting of three individuals who attempted to smuggle 2.25 million tablets of the drug "Captagon" and hide them inside boxes containing dried apricots, before attempting to smuggle them to a neighboring country.

Colonel Tahir Ghareeb Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police, revealed that the operation was successful after executing a precise security plan to track the movements of the suspects in cooperation and coordination with the competent authorities in the UAE. The gang had hidden the boxes in three different residential apartments in one of the emirates of the country.

He explained that the anti-narcotics team, following all legal procedures, arrested the suspects and seized the boxes of the narcotic Captagon tablets, which they were planning to sell in the country and smuggle the rest to a neighboring country. He commended the professionalism of the anti-narcotics team, which led to thwarting the plan of the suspects and seizing around 2.25 million tablets of Captagon and the tools used to prepare, package, and market the drug.

He also highlighted the professional capabilities of the Abu Dhabi Police in confronting drug dealers who spare no effort in using various criminal methods to spread their poisons in society and target young people. He stressed the importance of partnership and cooperation with concerned institutions and various segments of society to prevent the dangers of drugs. He emphasized that it is the duty of every person to embody the concept of positive citizenship by not hesitating to report any information related to drug cases.

He considered the seizure figures a positive indicator of the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Police in reducing drug trafficking. He expressed his pride in the fruitful efforts made by the anti-narcotics officers, their high readiness and speedy response in cooperation and combating the drug menace, and protecting the community, especially young people, from its deadly effects. This enhances preventive efforts against crime and reinforces the security and stability of society.

