American Rapper Ends His Life in Live Stream

A rapper in the state of Virginia, USA, has died while filming a video on social media after a bullet from a gun he was holding struck his head.

Police reported that the young rapper, aged 17, succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head.

Although the police have not confirmed the young man's identity, separate footage circulating on social media showed rapper Rilo Hansho singing in front of the camera during a live stream while holding a gun equipped with a laser sight, according to the American newspaper "New York Post."

According to investigations, the young rapper apparently fired a bullet into his head by accident while filming the video, causing his immediate death.