Apple Watch saves owner's life from fatal internal bleeding after nap, here's what happened

The Apple Watch saved the wearer's life by alerting him to a racing pulse after a nap, which led to a diagnosis of severe internal bleeding. The owner, an account called "digitalmofo," posted the incident with the title, "Well, my Apple Watch 7 just saved my life."

The wearer stated that a week prior to the post, he had his iPhone/watch on dnd for work, and when he went to lunch, he was tired, so he lay down on his couch for a quick nap.



Following his nap, the owner checked his notifications and found at least ten notifications indicating that his pulse was racing. "Apple Watch wearer called out the rest of the day and tried to lie around, but it won't stop, so he planned a quick video meeting with his doctor. The doctor had him check the times and pulse rates, had him check the oxygen, and then went ahead and called 911 for him," the wearer wrote.

The owner went on to say that "severe internal bleeding" was to blame."Emergency medical services (EMS) originally reported a heart attack, but it turned out to be GI bleeding," the report reads. "They said I wouldn't have made it if I hadn't gotten there for a transfusion when I did," the user stated.

