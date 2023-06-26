Arafat Site Ready to Receive Pilgrims

The Hajj authorities have completed all preparations to receive pilgrims who will gather on the plains of Mount Arafat to perform the pinnacle of the Hajj pilgrimage on Tuesday, the ninth day of Dul-Hijjah.

In the early hours of Tuesday, pilgrims will start marching towards Arafat Mount after spending a day at Mina. At Mount Arafat, pilgrims will perform the shortened from-four-to-two-bows Dhuhr (noon) and Asr (afternoon) prayers together at noon time. They then march towards Muzdalifah to spend one night there before moving to Mina for the final Hajj ritual, the symbolic stoning of the devil.

The Arafat Site covers an area of about 33 square kilometers, where more than 2 million pilgrims gather, with previous decades proving the capabilities of the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to accommodate such large numbers, facilitate their movement, and provide them with high quality services and ensure them a smooth and comfortable pilgrimage.

The Arafat Site’s topography is a flat plain surrounded by mountains, including the Jabal Al-Rarhmah, (Mountain of Mercy) which consists of a small mount with a flat surface and a wide area made of hard stones of a large black color. The mount is located to the eastern side of Mount Arafat and is 300 meters high and 640 meters wide.

The mount has many names, including Jabal Al-Tawbah (mount of repentance), Jabal Al-Duaa (Mount of Supplication), Al-Nabet and Jabal Al-Qarin.



Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.