Dhul Hijjah crescent sighted , Eid Al-Adha on Wednesday June 28

The crescent for the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah during which the annual Hajj pilgrimage takes place has been sighted, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced on Sunday.

This means that the pilgrimage, which all healthy and able Muslims are required to undertake once in a lifetime, will start on June 26 and the day of Arafah will fall on June 27.

Those Muslims who are not performing the pilgrimage this year will celebrate Eid Al-Adha on Wednesday June 28.

