Dubai Media Becomes First Government Media Entity in the UAE to Receive “Great Place to Work” Certification

Dubai, UAE- In a landmark achievement that reinforces its role as a future-focused government entity, Dubai Media has been officially certified as a “Great Place to Work®” for 2025, becoming the first government media institution in the UAE to earn this prestigious global recognition. This milestone reflects the organization’s strategic commitment to cultivating a purpose-driven, people-first culture that empowers talent and drives institutional excellence. The certification was granted by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, based on an in-depth, science-backed assessment of employee trust, engagement, and organizational integrity. Dubai Media recorded high scores across the five key dimensions of a thriving workplace: trust, pride, fairness, camaraderie, and respect.

Dubai Media’s results place it among the leading public sector organizations regionally and internationally, reaffirming the strength of its organizational culture and the deep sense of pride and loyalty among its workforce. The results reflect not only employee satisfaction, but a clear endorsement of Dubai Media’s inclusive leadership model, transparent governance practices, and strong focus on professional development.

Shaikha Ahmad CEO of Human Resources Sector at Dubai Media emphasized that the certification is aligned with the institution’s strategic vision to make workplace culture a key driver of operational excellence and innovation.

“Our people are the foundation of our success. A thriving workplace culture enables us to unlock creativity, accelerate performance, and deliver value that aligns with Dubai’s global ambitions,” she said.

“This recognition reflects our belief that investing in human capital is not a cost, it’s a catalyst for transformation. Every member of our team has played a vital role in shaping this achievement, and we remain committed to evolving with their aspirations at the center.”

She added: “We are building more than just a media organization. We are nurturing a collaborative, agile, and empowered workforce that drives the future of government media.”

This recognition represents more than an internal milestone; it positions Dubai Media as a strategic contributor to Dubai’s vision of becoming a global capital for creative content and advanced media industries. It underscores the organization’s readiness to lead with global best practices in public sector management, attract world-class talent, and contribute to building a high-performing, human-centric government ecosystem.

By aligning talent, strategy, and innovation, Dubai Media continues to define the future of media in the region, anchored in trust, powered by people, and driven by purpose.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global authority on workplace culture, headquartered in the United States and operating in over 57 countries, including the UAE. Its certification is based on proprietary employee experience surveys and rigorous data-driven benchmarks designed to identify high-trust, high-performance organizations.

