Emirati Citizen Dies in Tragic Mountain Fall in Ras Al Khaimah

An Emirati citizen has died after falling from a high place in a mountainous area in Ras Al Khaimah.

Captain Ahmed Al Mazroui, the head of the comprehensive police center in Al Rams, explained that the incident began with the deceased young man going on a picnic trip as usual, but he was late returning, prompting his relatives and the locals to search for him in vain.

They reported him missing to the authorities in the Ras Al Khaimah police department. He added that a search team was formed by the elements of the comprehensive police center in Al Rams and the search and rescue and national ambulance department, with the participation of some locals who were more knowledgeable about the area's terrain.

They began the search until they found him dead in a rugged area as a result of falling from a high place. He also mentioned that the deceased's body was transported to the hospital, and the authorities concerned have initiated their procedures.

