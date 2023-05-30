First group of Chinese Muslims arrives in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

The first group of Chinese Muslims has safely arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj of 2023, according to the China Islamic Association, resuming the pilgrimage which was suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first group of 386 Chinese pilgrims set off from Yinchuan in Northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on a chartered flight and arrived at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport (Medina Airport) on Saturday afternoon, reported Global Times, an English-language Chinese newspaper.

On the same day, another chartered flight taking off in Southwest China’s Yunnan Province also arrived in Medina.

This year, the China Islamic Association has dispatched more than 60 staff members to provide comprehensive services in guidance, medication and epidemic prevention, security, catering, transportation, accommodation and sightseeing for the pilgrims.

